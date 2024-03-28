Penetration testers running Burp Suite will get immediate value from Autorize for catching authorization bypass vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. The extension automates the tedious work of comparing access control across roles and endpoints, reducing false negatives in a phase where human attention drifts. With 1,101 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable in real assessments. Skip this if your team relies on dynamic application security testing platforms with built-in authorization scanning; Autorize is a Burp-specific tactical tool, not a replacement for DAST with native access control modules.

BeEF

Penetration testers running web application security assessments need BeEF when client-side browser exploitation is the focus of engagement scope; it's the only free tool that chains browser vulnerabilities into working exploits without requiring custom payload development. The framework ships with 300+ modules covering XSS, CSRF, and plugin exploitation, letting you move from reconnaissance to active compromise in hours instead of days. Skip BeEF if your mandate is server-side or network-layer testing; it's a specialist tool that does one thing exceptionally and won't replace your broader pentest toolkit.