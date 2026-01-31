Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Autorize: Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.