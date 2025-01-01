Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

Strike48 Platform: Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents. built by Strike48. Core capabilities include Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.