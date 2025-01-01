Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Strike48 Platform: Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents. built by Strike48. Core capabilities include Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.