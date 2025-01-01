Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Strike48 Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Strike48. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
SOC teams drowning in alert triage will see immediate value in Strike48 Platform's agentic AI that actually learns your environment through GraphRAG instead of hallucinating across generic threat intel. The pre-built agents for triage and incident response work without rip-and-replace log migration, meaning you run them against existing Splunk or Elasticsearch stacks today. This is strongest for mid-market shops with 5-15 analysts; enterprise teams needing complex compliance workflows or those prioritizing investigation depth over triage speed should evaluate whether deterministic orchestration maps to their incident playbooks before committing.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs Strike48 Platform for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Strike48 Platform: Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents. built by Strike48. Core capabilities include Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic AI AR2™ differentiates with Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions. Strike48 Platform differentiates with Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations.
Agentic AI AR2™ is developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Strike48 Platform is developed by Strike48 founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic AI AR2™ integrates with MISP, OTX, VirusTotal, GreyNoise, Abuse IPDB and 6 more. Strike48 Platform integrates with AWS Bedrock, Splunk, Elasticsearch, AWS S3, Cloudflare and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agentic AI AR2™ and Strike48 Platform serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, both cover Multi Tenancy, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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