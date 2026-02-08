Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

SentinelOne Purple AI: AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Agentic AI workflows for automated security operations, Auto-triaged alerts with AI-enriched summaries, Guided investigations with suggested next steps..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.