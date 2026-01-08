Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. SentinelOne Purple AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see the clearest ROI from SentinelOne Purple AI, specifically for its agentic workflows that auto-triage and contextualize alerts without manual parsing. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, surfacing critical issues while its guided investigations cut mean-time-to-response, though it prioritizes detection and analysis over post-incident recovery and automation of response actions themselves. Skip this if you need a tool that closes the loop on remediation; Purple AI excels at getting analysts to the right threat faster, not at executing containment at scale.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs SentinelOne Purple AI for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
SentinelOne Purple AI: AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Agentic AI workflows for automated security operations, Auto-triaged alerts with AI-enriched summaries, Guided investigations with suggested next steps..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. SentinelOne Purple AI differentiates with Agentic AI workflows for automated security operations, Auto-triaged alerts with AI-enriched summaries, Guided investigations with suggested next steps.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. SentinelOne Purple AI is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. SentinelOne Purple AI integrates with SentinelOne Singularity Complete, SentinelOne Singularity AI SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and SentinelOne Purple AI serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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