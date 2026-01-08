7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

SentinelOne Purple AI: AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Agentic AI workflows for automated security operations, Auto-triaged alerts with AI-enriched summaries, Guided investigations with suggested next steps..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.