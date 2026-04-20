AutoCrypt CSTP is a commercial penetration testing tool by AUTOCRYPT. Autorize is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers running Burp Suite will get immediate value from Autorize for catching authorization bypass vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. The extension automates the tedious work of comparing access control across roles and endpoints, reducing false negatives in a phase where human attention drifts. With 1,101 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable in real assessments. Skip this if your team relies on dynamic application security testing platforms with built-in authorization scanning; Autorize is a Burp-specific tactical tool, not a replacement for DAST with native access control modules.
Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance.
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
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Common questions about comparing AutoCrypt CSTP vs Autorize for your penetration testing needs.
AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..
Autorize: Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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