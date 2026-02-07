AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..

AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.