8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.