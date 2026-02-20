authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform: AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance. built by TestSavant. Core capabilities include Automated red-teaming with curated datasets and synthetic adversaries, Adaptive guardrails with configurable scanners for injection, leakage, bias, and safety, Policy-aware routing and orchestration by tenant, geography, or sensitivity..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.