Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform is a commercial ai red teaming tool by TestSavant. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Security teams deploying large language models in regulated industries need TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform to catch adversarial attacks and compliance gaps before production. The platform's policy-aware routing and NIST AI RMF evidence generation handle the specific audit burden that comes with EU AI Act and SOC 2 requirements, which most red-teaming tools ignore entirely. Skip this if your org runs a single internal chatbot and has no regulatory exposure; TestSavant's overhead makes sense only when you're managing multiple AI systems across tenants or geographies with actual compliance mandates.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform: AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance. built by TestSavant. Core capabilities include Automated red-teaming with curated datasets and synthetic adversaries, Adaptive guardrails with configurable scanners for injection, leakage, bias, and safety, Policy-aware routing and orchestration by tenant, geography, or sensitivity..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform differentiates with Automated red-teaming with curated datasets and synthetic adversaries, Adaptive guardrails with configurable scanners for injection, leakage, bias, and safety, Policy-aware routing and orchestration by tenant, geography, or sensitivity.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform is developed by TestSavant. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 integrates with Docker, Kubernetes, AWS IAM, AWS Lambda, GCP service accounts. TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform integrates with LangChain, LlamaIndex, n8n, Zapier, ServiceNow and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Shield M99 and TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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