AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform: AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance. built by TestSavant. Core capabilities include Automated red-teaming with curated datasets and synthetic adversaries, Adaptive guardrails with configurable scanners for injection, leakage, bias, and safety, Policy-aware routing and orchestration by tenant, geography, or sensitivity..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.