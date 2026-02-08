authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..

Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.