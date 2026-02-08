Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Okta Workforce Identity is a commercial access management tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates will get the most from Okta Workforce Identity; its 8,000-plus pre-built integrations and Universal Directory eliminate the identity fragmentation that forces manual access reviews across disconnected apps. The vendor's Okta AI threat detection and adaptive MFA policies score decisively on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, catching compromised credentials and anomalous logins before lateral movement happens. Skip this if your priority is privileged access management for on-premises infrastructure; Okta's PAM module is bolted-on, not native, and it assumes cloud-first identity architectures.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
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Common questions about comparing authentik vs Okta Workforce Identity for your access management needs.
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy. Okta Workforce Identity differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication.
authentik is developed by authentik. Okta Workforce Identity is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authentik and Okta Workforce Identity serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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