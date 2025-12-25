Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a commercial access management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Microsoft Entra ID is a commercial access management tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with heavy Alibaba Cloud footprints or multi-cloud identity sprawl should prioritize Alibaba Cloud IDaaS for its cross-cloud identity bridging and M2M authentication, capabilities most competitors reserve for much larger deployments. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Authentication fully, with biometric MFA and machine identity management built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your org is standardized on a single non-Alibaba public cloud or needs mature governance workflows; its strength in cloud-native scenarios doesn't translate to datacenter-first environments.
Enterprise and mid-market teams already committed to Microsoft 365 should choose Microsoft Entra ID because it eliminates the identity tax of managing a separate platform, with conditional access policies that actually enforce what your Microsoft-native apps require. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage on PR.AA (Identity Management, Authentication, and Access Control) is solid, and the integration with Security Copilot means threat investigation workflows stay within your existing Microsoft ecosystem rather than forcing context-switching. Skip this if you need deep API governance or fine-grained entitlements for non-Microsoft SaaS applications; Entra ID treats those as secondary use cases, and you'll end up stitching in third-party tools anyway.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform.
Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud IDaaS vs Microsoft Entra ID for your access management needs.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics..
Microsoft Entra ID: Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication (MFA), Single sign-on (SSO), Passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics. Microsoft Entra ID differentiates with Multi-factor authentication (MFA), Single sign-on (SSO), Passwordless authentication.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Microsoft Entra ID is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS integrates with Alibaba Cloud, Web applications, Mobile applications, Desktop applications, IoT devices. Microsoft Entra ID integrates with Microsoft 365, Security Copilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS and Microsoft Entra ID serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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