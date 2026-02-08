authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..

JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory: Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Centralized user account creation and management, HRIS and directory integration for user import, Web application single sign-on (SSO)..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.