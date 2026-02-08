Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory is a commercial access management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy Active Directory with a cloud-native stack should prioritize JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory for its unified device management and directory services; most competitors force you to stitch together separate MDM and IGA tools. The platform covers both PR.AA (identity and access control) and ID.AM (asset management) in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get device inventory tied directly to user lifecycle without manual reconciliation. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on on-premises LDAP or requires deep integration with Okta or Ping Identity; JumpCloud's strength is in the Microsoft and Google ecosystems, not as a federated identity layer behind other platforms.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing authentik vs JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory for your access management needs.
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory: Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Centralized user account creation and management, HRIS and directory integration for user import, Web application single sign-on (SSO)..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy. JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory differentiates with Centralized user account creation and management, HRIS and directory integration for user import, Web application single sign-on (SSO).
authentik is developed by authentik. JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authentik and JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Single Sign On, Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox