Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory is a commercial access management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy Active Directory with a cloud-native stack should prioritize JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory for its unified device management and directory services; most competitors force you to stitch together separate MDM and IGA tools. The platform covers both PR.AA (identity and access control) and ID.AM (asset management) in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get device inventory tied directly to user lifecycle without manual reconciliation. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on on-premises LDAP or requires deep integration with Okta or Ping Identity; JumpCloud's strength is in the Microsoft and Google ecosystems, not as a federated identity layer behind other platforms.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory: Cloud-based directory platform for identity, access, and device management. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Centralized user account creation and management, HRIS and directory integration for user import, Web application single sign-on (SSO)..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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