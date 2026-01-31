Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory

Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy Active Directory with a cloud-native stack should prioritize JumpCloud Open Cloud Directory for its unified device management and directory services; most competitors force you to stitch together separate MDM and IGA tools. The platform covers both PR.AA (identity and access control) and ID.AM (asset management) in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get device inventory tied directly to user lifecycle without manual reconciliation. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on on-premises LDAP or requires deep integration with Okta or Ping Identity; JumpCloud's strength is in the Microsoft and Google ecosystems, not as a federated identity layer behind other platforms.