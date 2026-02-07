Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield is a commercial identity verification tool by AuthenticID. Microsoft Entra Verified ID is a commercial decentralized identity tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume onboarding will gain the most from AuthenticID Fraud Shield because its three-factor biometric verification catches synthetic identity fraud that document checks alone miss. The Bad Actor Watchlist with facial matching across 200+ countries means real-time blocking of known fraudsters, not retroactive detection. Skip this if your fraud problem is primarily account takeover rather than new account abuse; Fraud Shield prioritizes identity proofing over post-enrollment transaction monitoring.
Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists
Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification
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Common questions about comparing AuthenticID Fraud Shield vs Microsoft Entra Verified ID for your identity verification needs.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield: Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists. built by AuthenticID. Core capabilities include Facial recognition comparison between ID documents and selfies, Bad Actor Watchlist with IP addresses, names, ID numbers, and facial images, Bad Document Watchlist tracking fraudulent documents by number and jurisdiction..
Microsoft Entra Verified ID: Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Face Check facial matching for identity verification, Verifiable credential issuance and management, Digital wallet integration for credential storage..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield differentiates with Facial recognition comparison between ID documents and selfies, Bad Actor Watchlist with IP addresses, names, ID numbers, and facial images, Bad Document Watchlist tracking fraudulent documents by number and jurisdiction. Microsoft Entra Verified ID differentiates with Face Check facial matching for identity verification, Verifiable credential issuance and management, Digital wallet integration for credential storage.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield is developed by AuthenticID. Microsoft Entra Verified ID is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield and Microsoft Entra Verified ID serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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