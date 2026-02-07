AuthenticID Fraud Shield: Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists. built by AuthenticID. Core capabilities include Facial recognition comparison between ID documents and selfies, Bad Actor Watchlist with IP addresses, names, ID numbers, and facial images, Bad Document Watchlist tracking fraudulent documents by number and jurisdiction..

Microsoft Entra Verified ID: Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Face Check facial matching for identity verification, Verifiable credential issuance and management, Digital wallet integration for credential storage..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.