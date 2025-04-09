Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..

Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security: Cloud-based browser isolation using Adaptive Clientless Rendering technology. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR) technology, Cloud-based digital twin browser creation, DOM-based security analysis and optimization..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.