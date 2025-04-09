Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running investigations into financial crime, supply chain threats, or state-sponsored activity need Silo Workspace because its 700+ global proxy endpoints let you mask attribution while collecting forensic evidence from hostile infrastructure without exposing your own network. The managed attribution network across 32 countries plus encrypted chain-of-custody storage directly addresses NIST DE.CM and RS.AN requirements that most browsers can't touch. Skip this if your investigators work mostly on domestic, low-risk research; the tradecraft training and dark web capability are overkill for routine threat intelligence gathering.
Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-risk user populations need Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security because its clientless architecture eliminates the endpoint footprint that makes traditional isolation solutions operationally painful to scale. The 72-hour browser update cycle and DOM-based security analysis mean you're not waiting weeks for patches while users stay exposed to exploit kits. Skip this if your organization needs tight on-device logging for forensics or runs environments where cloud-based rendering introduces latency you can't absorb; the tradeoff for eliminating endpoint software is less visibility into what happened during a session.
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
Cloud-based browser isolation using Adaptive Clientless Rendering technology
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Workspace vs Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..
Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security: Cloud-based browser isolation using Adaptive Clientless Rendering technology. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR) technology, Cloud-based digital twin browser creation, DOM-based security analysis and optimization..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace differentiates with Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps. Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security differentiates with Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR) technology, Cloud-based digital twin browser creation, DOM-based security analysis and optimization.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is developed by Authentic8. Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace and Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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