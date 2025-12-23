Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..

Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation: Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.