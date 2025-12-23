Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Prisma Access will see immediate ROI from Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation because native integration eliminates the deployment friction that kills most RBI programs. Its vector and pixel-based isolation rendering blocks zero-day web exploits without breaking dynamic applications, and the cloud-delivered model means no endpoint agents or infrastructure buildout. Skip this if you need RBI as a standalone tool divorced from your existing Palo Alto stack; the value proposition collapses when you're integrating across vendors.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation: Remote browser isolation tech protecting against zero-day web threats. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation differentiates with Vector and pixel-based isolation technologies, SKIA rendering for web content, Native integration with Prisma Access.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform integrates with Directory services, Identity management platforms, Secure web gateways, SIEM solutions, SAML providers. Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation integrates with Prisma Access, Prisma Access SWG. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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