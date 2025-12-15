Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Anonymity, Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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