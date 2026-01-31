Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Single Sign On is a commercial access management tool by Auth0. Okta Workforce Identity is a commercial access management tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing authentication sprawl across 50+ applications will see immediate friction reduction from Auth0 Single Sign On's Universal Login and passwordless workflows, which cut both user friction and phishing surface simultaneously. SOC2 and HIPAA compliance certifications plus native brute force protection and configurable password policies mean security requirements are pre-baked rather than bolted on afterward. Skip this if you need deep device posture checking or conditional access rules that respond to real-time threat signals; Auth0 excels at authentication itself, not the risk-assessment layer that should sit upstream of it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates will get the most from Okta Workforce Identity; its 8,000-plus pre-built integrations and Universal Directory eliminate the identity fragmentation that forces manual access reviews across disconnected apps. The vendor's Okta AI threat detection and adaptive MFA policies score decisively on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, catching compromised credentials and anomalous logins before lateral movement happens. Skip this if your priority is privileged access management for on-premises infrastructure; Okta's PAM module is bolted-on, not native, and it assumes cloud-first identity architectures.
SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Single Sign On vs Okta Workforce Identity for your access management needs.
Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..
Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Single Sign On differentiates with Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination. Okta Workforce Identity differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication.
Auth0 Single Sign On is developed by Auth0. Okta Workforce Identity is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Single Sign On and Okta Workforce Identity serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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