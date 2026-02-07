Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..

Witness AI for Developers: Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI developer tool and coding agent discovery and cataloging, Proprietary code leak prevention, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.