AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Witness AI for Developers: Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI developer tool and coding agent discovery and cataloging, Proprietary code leak prevention, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.