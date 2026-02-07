Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Cyera AI Guardian is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Cyera AI Guardian to stop sensitive data hemorrhaging into unapproved tools before it happens. The platform covers the full attack surface,homegrown models, embedded AI in your existing software, and public tools like ChatGPT,with continuous monitoring that actually catches what's leaving your network, not just what's installed. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem; Cyera is for teams that already know they have models running they didn't authorize.
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Observability vs Cyera AI Guardian for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..
Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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