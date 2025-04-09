Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Ideagen Mazlan: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, quality, compliance, audit, and workforce mgmt. built by Ideagen. Core capabilities include Agentic AI embedded in workflows, Risk prediction capabilities, Quality management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.