Augur Preemptive Cybersecurity Platform: AI-powered platform identifying C2 and attack infrastructure pre-weaponization. built by Augur Security. Core capabilities include Preemptive identification of command and control infrastructure before weaponization, Real-time monitoring of global IP space and domain registrations, AI behavioral modeling for malicious infrastructure detection..

Webz.io: Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Dark Web API for accessing deep and dark web data, Data Breach Detection API for identifying exposed credentials and breached data, Open Web APIs covering news, blogs, forums, and reviews..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.