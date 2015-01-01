AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Webz.io: Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Dark Web API for accessing deep and dark web data, Data Breach Detection API for identifying exposed credentials and breached data, Open Web APIs covering news, blogs, forums, and reviews..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.