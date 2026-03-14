Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Ivanti Neurons for MDM is a commercial mobile device management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous device fleets should pick Ivanti Neurons for MDM for its genuine multi-OS depth: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and wearables all handled from one console with native enrollment automation via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot. The platform scores well across NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, meaning access control and platform hardening are genuinely native rather than bolted on. Skip this if your priority is detection and response speed; Ivanti's strength is enrollment, configuration, and asset inventory, not anomaly hunting or incident response orchestration.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs Ivanti Neurons for MDM for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Ivanti Neurons for MDM: Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Multi-OS device management for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR, Over-the-air device provisioning and configuration, Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. Ivanti Neurons for MDM differentiates with Multi-OS device management for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR, Over-the-air device provisioning and configuration, Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Ivanti Neurons for MDM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot integrates with Microsoft Intune, Microsoft 365, Windows Autopilot. Ivanti Neurons for MDM integrates with Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch Enrollment, Windows AutoPilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and Ivanti Neurons for MDM serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover BYOD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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