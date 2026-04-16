Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiden is a commercial mobile device management tool by Aiden. Ivanti Neurons for MDM is a commercial mobile device management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous device fleets should pick Ivanti Neurons for MDM for its genuine multi-OS depth: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and wearables all handled from one console with native enrollment automation via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot. The platform scores well across NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, meaning access control and platform hardening are genuinely native rather than bolted on. Skip this if your priority is detection and response speed; Ivanti's strength is enrollment, configuration, and asset inventory, not anomaly hunting or incident response orchestration.
Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery.
Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices
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Common questions about comparing Aiden vs Ivanti Neurons for MDM for your mobile device management needs.
Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..
Ivanti Neurons for MDM: Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Multi-OS device management for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR, Over-the-air device provisioning and configuration, Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiden differentiates with Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints. Ivanti Neurons for MDM differentiates with Multi-OS device management for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR, Over-the-air device provisioning and configuration, Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot.
Aiden is developed by Aiden. Ivanti Neurons for MDM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiden integrates with Windows Autopilot. Ivanti Neurons for MDM integrates with Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch Enrollment, Windows AutoPilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aiden and Ivanti Neurons for MDM serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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