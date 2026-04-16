Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..

Ivanti Neurons for MDM: Cloud-based MDM for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, ChromeOS & watchOS devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Multi-OS device management for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and VR/XR, Over-the-air device provisioning and configuration, Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager, Google Zero-Touch, and Windows AutoPilot..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.