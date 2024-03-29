AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..

Safety CLI: CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.