Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Safety CLI is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Python-focused development teams running CI/CD pipelines need Safety CLI for its expert-verified fix recommendations that actually specify version upgrade paths, not just vulnerability listings. The tool scans across local, CI/CD, and production environments with policy-based configuration, and its proprietary database catches vulnerabilities that public feeds miss. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot and you need to scan Java, JavaScript, and Go dependencies equally; Safety CLI's strength is Python specificity, which becomes a weakness the moment you need language coverage.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs Safety CLI for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Safety CLI: CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. Safety CLI is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuditJS and Safety CLI serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Security Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: AuditJS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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