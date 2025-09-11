Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..

Bitdefender Scamio: AI chatbot that analyzes texts, links, emails, and QR codes for scam detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include AI-powered scam detection and analysis, Multi-format content analysis (text, links, images, QR codes), Real-time threat assessment against known scam database..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.