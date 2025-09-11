Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic M365 FREE is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Attic Security. Bitdefender Scamio is a free anti-phishing tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams protecting Microsoft 365 will benefit most from Attic M365 FREE because it stops AiTM phishing attacks that bypass MFA, the attack class traditional email filters miss entirely. The tool deploys in five minutes with no payment required, making it immediately useful for resource-constrained teams, and its real-time detection of fake login pages covers both NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs protection beyond Microsoft 365 or runs a heterogeneous SaaS stack; Attic is deliberately focused on one platform and one threat vector.
Non-technical end users and support teams fielding phishing reports will find real value in Bitdefender Scamio because it democratizes threat analysis without requiring security expertise. The free chatbot works across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Discord, so employees can verify suspicious content in the apps where they actually receive threats, and the AI-powered pattern recognition catches phishing tactics that rule-based filters routinely miss. Skip this if your organization needs centralized enforcement and audit trails; Scamio is a user-empowering tool, not an administrative control point, and it prioritizes individual awareness over organizational policy enforcement.
Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages
AI chatbot that analyzes texts, links, emails, and QR codes for scam detection
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Common questions about comparing Attic M365 FREE vs Bitdefender Scamio for your anti-phishing needs.
Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..
Bitdefender Scamio: AI chatbot that analyzes texts, links, emails, and QR codes for scam detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include AI-powered scam detection and analysis, Multi-format content analysis (text, links, images, QR codes), Real-time threat assessment against known scam database..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic M365 FREE differentiates with Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages. Bitdefender Scamio differentiates with AI-powered scam detection and analysis, Multi-format content analysis (text, links, images, QR codes), Real-time threat assessment against known scam database.
Attic M365 FREE is developed by Attic Security. Bitdefender Scamio is developed by Bitdefender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic M365 FREE integrates with Microsoft 365. Bitdefender Scamio integrates with WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Discord. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Attic M365 FREE and Bitdefender Scamio serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases: both are Anti-Phishing tools. Key differences: Attic M365 FREE is Commercial while Bitdefender Scamio is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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