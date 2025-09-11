Attic FIXER: Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated security checks of 100+ Microsoft 365 configuration settings, One-click remediation of security misconfigurations with administrator approval, Real-time detection and alerting for fake Microsoft 365 login pages..

Valence Security: SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance. built by Valence Security. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.