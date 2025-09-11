Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic FIXER is a commercial sspm tool by Attic Security. Valence Security is a commercial sspm tool by Valence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with Microsoft 365 but no dedicated cloud security team should pick Attic FIXER for its one-click remediation; it removes the friction between finding a misconfiguration and actually fixing it, which matters when you're lean on ops staff. Daily checks against 100+ CIS-aligned M365 settings plus real-time phishing detection cover the NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions that catch the attacks your size typically faces. Skip this if your organization needs multicloud coverage or runs substantial infrastructure outside Microsoft 365; Attic is purpose-built for one platform and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS and AI application sprawl need Valence Security because it actually maps shadow IT and non-human identities to specific risk, not just flags them as unknowns. Coverage across 175+ SaaS and AI applications with built-in ITDR and NHI governance for service accounts means you're doing identity threat detection where most CSPM tools stop at inventory. Skip this if your environment is still on-premises heavy or you need deep infrastructure resilience controls; Valence prioritizes asset discovery and identity access control over infrastructure hardening.
Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool
SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.
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Common questions about comparing Attic FIXER vs Valence Security for your sspm needs.
Attic FIXER: Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated security checks of 100+ Microsoft 365 configuration settings, One-click remediation of security misconfigurations with administrator approval, Real-time detection and alerting for fake Microsoft 365 login pages..
Valence Security: SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance. built by Valence Security. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic FIXER differentiates with Daily automated security checks of 100+ Microsoft 365 configuration settings, One-click remediation of security misconfigurations with administrator approval, Real-time detection and alerting for fake Microsoft 365 login pages. Valence Security differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance.
Attic FIXER is developed by Attic Security. Valence Security is developed by Valence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic FIXER integrates with Microsoft 365. Valence Security integrates with Anthropic, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Gemini, GitHub and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Attic FIXER and Valence Security serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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