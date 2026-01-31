AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Valence Security: SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance. built by Valence Security. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.