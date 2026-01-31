Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is a commercial sspm tool by AppOmni. Valence Security is a commercial sspm tool by Valence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS app sprawl need AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions primarily because it actually maps third-party OAuth risk instead of just flagging that apps exist. The platform covers seven of seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity access control, meaning you get visibility into what's connected and enforcement that actually sticks. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a cloud infrastructure; the value compounds only when SaaS application inventory is large enough to create real governance headaches.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS and AI application sprawl need Valence Security because it actually maps shadow IT and non-human identities to specific risk, not just flags them as unknowns. Coverage across 175+ SaaS and AI applications with built-in ITDR and NHI governance for service accounts means you're doing identity threat detection where most CSPM tools stop at inventory. Skip this if your environment is still on-premises heavy or you need deep infrastructure resilience controls; Valence prioritizes asset discovery and identity access control over infrastructure hardening.
SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control
SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.
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Common questions about comparing AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions vs Valence Security for your sspm needs.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..
Valence Security: SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance. built by Valence Security. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement. Valence Security differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is developed by AppOmni. Valence Security is developed by Valence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions and Valence Security serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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