Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

Valence Security: SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance. built by Valence Security. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.