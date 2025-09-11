Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Valence Security is a commercial sspm tool by Valence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS and AI application sprawl need Valence Security because it actually maps shadow IT and non-human identities to specific risk, not just flags them as unknowns. Coverage across 175+ SaaS and AI applications with built-in ITDR and NHI governance for service accounts means you're doing identity threat detection where most CSPM tools stop at inventory. Skip this if your environment is still on-premises heavy or you need deep infrastructure resilience controls; Valence prioritizes asset discovery and identity access control over infrastructure hardening.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Valence Security for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Valence Security: SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance. built by Valence Security. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Valence Security differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, including shadow IT inventory, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for risk identification and prioritization, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for AI tool and agent governance.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Valence Security is developed by Valence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. Valence Security integrates with Anthropic, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Gemini, GitHub and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Valence Security serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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