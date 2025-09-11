Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic FIXER is a commercial sspm tool by Attic Security. TerraGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with Microsoft 365 but no dedicated cloud security team should pick Attic FIXER for its one-click remediation; it removes the friction between finding a misconfiguration and actually fixing it, which matters when you're lean on ops staff. Daily checks against 100+ CIS-aligned M365 settings plus real-time phishing detection cover the NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions that catch the attacks your size typically faces. Skip this if your organization needs multicloud coverage or runs substantial infrastructure outside Microsoft 365; Attic is purpose-built for one platform and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Security engineers validating CSPM tools or building internal cloud posture benchmarks should use TerraGoat to stress-test their scanning logic against real misconfigurations rather than vendor-curated demos. The repository contains over 50 intentional infrastructure-as-code flaws spanning AWS, Azure, and GCP, giving you actual Terraform to run detections against instead of abstract test cases. Skip this if you need a production-grade scanning tool; TerraGoat is a training ground, not a remediation platform.
Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool
TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools.
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Common questions about comparing Attic FIXER vs TerraGoat for your sspm needs.
Attic FIXER: Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated security checks of 100+ Microsoft 365 configuration settings, One-click remediation of security misconfigurations with administrator approval, Real-time detection and alerting for fake Microsoft 365 login pages..
TerraGoat: TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic FIXER is developed by Attic Security. TerraGoat is open-source with 1,256 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic FIXER and TerraGoat serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Misconfiguration. Key differences: Attic FIXER is Commercial while TerraGoat is Free, TerraGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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