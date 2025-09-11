Attic FIXER is a commercial sspm tool by Attic Security . TerraGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Startups and SMBs with Microsoft 365 but no dedicated cloud security team should pick Attic FIXER for its one-click remediation; it removes the friction between finding a misconfiguration and actually fixing it, which matters when you're lean on ops staff. Daily checks against 100+ CIS-aligned M365 settings plus real-time phishing detection cover the NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions that catch the attacks your size typically faces. Skip this if your organization needs multicloud coverage or runs substantial infrastructure outside Microsoft 365; Attic is purpose-built for one platform and doesn't pretend otherwise.