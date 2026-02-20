Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Attestiv. ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service
Startups and SMBs handling user-generated content or facing synthetic media fraud will find real value in Attestiv Analysis Starter Service because it catches deepfakes and AI-generated content at scale without requiring forensics expertise. The service maps directly to NIST DE.AE (anomaly detection) and RS.AN (incident investigation), meaning you get both flagging and analysis in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is recovering from a breach rather than preventing spoofed media from entering your systems in the first place; Attestiv prioritizes detection over post-incident forensics.
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection.
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
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Common questions about comparing Attestiv Analysis Starter Service vs ScamAI for your deepfake detection needs.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service differentiates with Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification. ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service is developed by Attestiv. ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service and ScamAI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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