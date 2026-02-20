Attestiv Analysis Starter Service

Startups and SMBs handling user-generated content or facing synthetic media fraud will find real value in Attestiv Analysis Starter Service because it catches deepfakes and AI-generated content at scale without requiring forensics expertise. The service maps directly to NIST DE.AE (anomaly detection) and RS.AN (incident investigation), meaning you get both flagging and analysis in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is recovering from a breach rather than preventing spoofed media from entering your systems in the first place; Attestiv prioritizes detection over post-incident forensics.