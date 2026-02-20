Attestiv Cybersecurity Deepfake Detection: AI-based detection of deepfake media for cybersecurity threat mitigation. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for images, video, and audio, AI-based media authenticity verification, Detection of synthetically generated or manipulated content..

ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.