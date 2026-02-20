Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..

Attestiv Deepfake Detection for HR: Detects deepfake media in HR workflows to prevent identity fraud. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for video and media submitted in HR processes, AI-generated content identification, Identity fraud prevention in remote hiring workflows..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.