Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..

Attestiv Cybersecurity Deepfake Detection: AI-based detection of deepfake media for cybersecurity threat mitigation. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for images, video, and audio, AI-based media authenticity verification, Detection of synthetically generated or manipulated content..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.