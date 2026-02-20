Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..

authID Deepfake Protection: Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention. built by authID. Core capabilities include Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.