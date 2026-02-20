Attestiv Deepfake Detection for HR: Detects deepfake media in HR workflows to prevent identity fraud. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for video and media submitted in HR processes, AI-generated content identification, Identity fraud prevention in remote hiring workflows..

authID Deepfake Protection: Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention. built by authID. Core capabilities include Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.