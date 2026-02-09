Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.