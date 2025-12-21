Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..

Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.