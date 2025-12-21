Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Visibility vs Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement. Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting.
Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Visibility and Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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