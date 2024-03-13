Attack-Defense Online Lab: Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs..

Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.