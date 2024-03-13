Attack-Defense Online Lab

Security teams building incident response muscle memory or preparing for certifications like CEH and OSCP should start with Attack-Defense Online Lab; 1800+ labs mean engineers can practice the exact attack chains they'll face in production without the liability risk. The free model eliminates procurement friction for scrappy teams or proof-of-concepts, making this the fastest way to validate whether hands-on labs improve your detection rates. Skip this if your priority is measuring skill gaps across 500+ people; the platform lacks enterprise reporting and team management features that larger programs need.