Startups and SMBs already running Apache or Nginx need Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF because it delivers OWASP Top 10 coverage without forcing a platform swap or managed WAF licensing costs. The ruleset gets monthly updates for emerging CVEs and integrates directly into existing ModSecurity deployments, meaning faster deployment than rip-and-replace alternatives. Skip this if your stack is IIS-heavy or you need API-specific protections beyond the core SQL injection and XSS defenses; the rule coverage prioritizes web application attacks over API attack surfaces.

OWASP API Security Top 10

Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.