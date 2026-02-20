Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Atomicorp. Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF
Startups and SMBs already running Apache or Nginx need Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF because it delivers OWASP Top 10 coverage without forcing a platform swap or managed WAF licensing costs. The ruleset gets monthly updates for emerging CVEs and integrates directly into existing ModSecurity deployments, meaning faster deployment than rip-and-replace alternatives. Skip this if your stack is IIS-heavy or you need API-specific protections beyond the core SQL injection and XSS defenses; the rule coverage prioritizes web application attacks over API attack surfaces.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending modern application architectures will see the fastest ROI from Cisco Web Application and API Protection because its bot management engine catches credential-stuffing and scraping attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The machine learning detection covers Cisco's actual NIST PR.PS and PR.IR implementations across web, mobile, and API surfaces simultaneously, eliminating the need to stitch together separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or compliance log retention; Cisco prioritizes prevention and real-time threat response over extended visibility into what happened after an attack succeeded.
ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.
Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF vs Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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