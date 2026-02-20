Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Atomicorp. AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF
Startups and SMBs already running Apache or Nginx need Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF because it delivers OWASP Top 10 coverage without forcing a platform swap or managed WAF licensing costs. The ruleset gets monthly updates for emerging CVEs and integrates directly into existing ModSecurity deployments, meaning faster deployment than rip-and-replace alternatives. Skip this if your stack is IIS-heavy or you need API-specific protections beyond the core SQL injection and XSS defenses; the rule coverage prioritizes web application attacks over API attack surfaces.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)
Teams already deep in AWS infrastructure will move fastest with AWS WAF because it threads directly into API Gateway, CloudFront, and ALB without separate agent deployment or data exfiltration concerns. The free tier eliminates budget friction for prototype and mid-tier workloads, and native CloudWatch integration means you're not bolting on a separate SIEM. Skip this if your web applications sit outside AWS or you need API schema validation and runtime threat detection; AWS WAF does request filtering well but doesn't understand your API's legitimate behavior the way specialized API security tools do.
ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF vs AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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