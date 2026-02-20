ATG Managed Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Advanced Technology Group. Broadcom Symantec Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will find ATG Managed Email Security's value in its 100% antivirus SLA and straightforward anti-spam, anti-phishing stack that doesn't require constant tuning. The service covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through encryption and malware sandboxing, with optional HIPAA compliance for regulated workloads. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or post-breach response capabilities; ATG prioritizes prevention and monitoring over investigation tools, which makes sense for organizations without dedicated threat analysis resources.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against BEC and ransomware campaigns will see the fastest ROI from Broadcom Symantec Email Security because its sandboxing and click-time URL protection catch threats that signature-based filters let through. The Office 365 clawback and remediation feature is rare in this category, letting you recall malicious messages across thousands of inboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization needs equally strong outbound DLP controls or has already standardized on native Microsoft Defender for Office 365; Symantec's outbound monitoring is present but not its core strength.
Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP.
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
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Common questions about comparing ATG Managed Email Security vs Broadcom Symantec Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..
Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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