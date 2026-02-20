ATG Managed Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Advanced Technology Group. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will find ATG Managed Email Security's value in its 100% antivirus SLA and straightforward anti-spam, anti-phishing stack that doesn't require constant tuning. The service covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through encryption and malware sandboxing, with optional HIPAA compliance for regulated workloads. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or post-breach response capabilities; ATG prioritizes prevention and monitoring over investigation tools, which makes sense for organizations without dedicated threat analysis resources.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Mid-market and enterprise teams running on-premises Exchange will value Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for its ability to offload scanning to a centralized security server, reducing mailbox latency without sacrificing detection depth. The Global Protective Network delivers real-time behavioral analysis across millions of endpoints, catching zero-day threats before signatures exist. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native and standardized on Microsoft 365; the on-premises architecture adds operational overhead that cloud-native buyers don't need.
Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP.
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
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Common questions about comparing ATG Managed Email Security vs Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for your email security platforms needs.
ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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