ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.