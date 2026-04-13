Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..

Avira Software Updater for Windows: Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Scans system for outdated software and drivers, Updates over 150 third-party programs, Identifies and fixes security vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.