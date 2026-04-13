Atera Network Discovery is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Atera. Avira Software Updater for Windows is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams already running Atera's RMM will find genuine value in Network Discovery because it eliminates the separate tool tax for basic asset inventory and CVE scanning. The NMAP-powered scanning integrates directly into your existing RMM workflows, cutting the overhead of maintaining a standalone vulnerability scanner. Where it falls short is in forensic depth; this is asset discovery and port-based CVE detection, not a replacement for active vulnerability assessment tools like Nessus or Qualys that fingerprint software versions and test exploitability. Worth deploying if you need continuous visibility into what's connecting to your network. Not worth it if you're already committed to a dedicated CVSS-scoring vulnerability platform.
Avira Software Updater for Windows
Startups and SMBs without dedicated patch management infrastructure should pick Avira Software Updater for Windows because it handles the tedious work of tracking 150+ third-party applications and drivers without requiring active monitoring. The Pro version's silent installation and scheduling mean patching happens on your calendar, not the vendor's, which matters when you're running lean IT teams. Skip this if you need centralized deployment across mixed OS environments or Linux servers; Avira is Windows-only and built for single-system or small-fleet use cases.
RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection.
Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps
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Common questions about comparing Atera Network Discovery vs Avira Software Updater for Windows for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..
Avira Software Updater for Windows: Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Scans system for outdated software and drivers, Updates over 150 third-party programs, Identifies and fixes security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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